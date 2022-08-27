Judge sides with Jaeger on term limits lawsuit

Secretary of State Al Jaeger
(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has determined Secretary of State Al Jaeger was correct to reject a petition to place term limits on the ballot in November.

The committee originally submitted 46,000 signatures, but Jaeger rejected about 29,000 of them in March, placing them well below the threshold. He said circulators had committed a number of violations of North Dakota’s election law.

He said some signatures were likely forged, and circulators likely received bonuses. After Jaeger rejected the signatures, the sponsoring committee sued him to force a vote on the measure in November. The case will now go to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

That hearing will begin on Friday.

