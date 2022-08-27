‘I miss him’: Taylor couple remembers son killed in crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Nothing can really take away the sting of a sudden death, but a Taylor couple is coping the best they can.



One month ago, their son Breckin Morrell was killed in a high-speed rollover. They have a message for everyone: slow down and they also offer hope.



You can learn a lot about a person from old photos.



“He rode the wheels off of it that’s for sure, almost literally,” said Jason Morrell, Taylor.



Breckin Morrell’s parents say he had a need for speed, was an old soul, and loved his family. They say a month ago today, Breckin driving too fast changed their lives forever.



“He was upset, there’s a really long straight away outside Richardton and one corner right at the end of it, and if you know Breckin, he didn’t ever know where the brakes were at, said Jason.



The Highway Patrol says the 19-year-old lost control of his pickup and rolled it several times into a ditch.



They say he was ejected and killed, and his parents say the loss is heavy.



“I miss, I miss him calling me asking for help, which didn’t happen very often,” said Jason.



Although every day without Breckin is difficult, his parents say they’ve realized there’s strength in the community.



“The support and love its been really good so it’s a good community of people,” said Jessie Morrell, Taylor.



And there are ways to keep Breckin’s memory alive.



“That’s probably how I will remember him the most is through his son, he’s got a lot to learn about his dad and I’m excited to tell him,” said Jason.





