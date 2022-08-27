Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck

Bismarck hail damage
Bismarck hail damage(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops.

Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.

“You may be able to see the bigger dents on your car outside, but when we pull it in, there could be hundreds of small dents that are really hard to see outside in the sunlight. So, until we’ve got them inside in a controlled environment, you’re not going to see all the damage that’s on the car,” said Duane Anderson, owner of Bismarck Dent Company.

Duane Anderson said hail as small as the size of a nickel can cause damage to cars, and anything bigger can cause substantial damage, especially if there’s wind involved.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
0826 sports
Evening Sportscast 8/26/22
0826 wx
Evening Weather 8/26/22
Secretary of State Al Jaeger
Judge sides with Jaeger on term limits lawsuit