Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops.

Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.

“You may be able to see the bigger dents on your car outside, but when we pull it in, there could be hundreds of small dents that are really hard to see outside in the sunlight. So, until we’ve got them inside in a controlled environment, you’re not going to see all the damage that’s on the car,” said Duane Anderson, owner of Bismarck Dent Company.

Duane Anderson said hail as small as the size of a nickel can cause damage to cars, and anything bigger can cause substantial damage, especially if there’s wind involved.

