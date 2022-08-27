Fatal Crash with School Bus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus after school this afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane.

A pickup pulling a trailer swerved to avoid her, although she sideswiped the trailer and then went head on into the bus.

The woman was killed.

The bus driver and the nine children on board were taken the the hospital for observation.



