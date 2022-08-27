Fatal Crash with School Bus

Fatal Bus Crash Graphic
Fatal Bus Crash Graphic(KFYR)
By Alan Miller
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus after school this afternoon.
The Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane.
A pickup pulling a trailer swerved to avoid her, although she sideswiped the trailer and then went head on into the bus.
The woman was killed.
The bus driver and the nine children on board were taken the the hospital for observation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Breckin Taylor
‘I miss him’: Taylor couple remembers son killed in crash
Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
Bismarck hail damage
Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck
0826 sports
Evening Sportscast 8/26/22