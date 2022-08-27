Bismarck not funding homeless shelter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s primary resource for people experiencing homelessness, the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way homeless shelter, won’t receive funding from the city of Bismarck this year.

This week, the Bismarck City Commission voted 4-1 against providing $250,000 to the shelter for operational costs. They had previously budgeted that money in both 2020 and 2021, but the shelter didn’t use it in 2021 because it had federal Covid dollars to work with.

“We still feel it’s city approved money. And we just want you to honor your commitment, because we’ve spent the money. And we did it in a great way, together. I mean, we really did it with quality services, keeping the homeless safe and warm and keeping them out of homelessness,” said Jena Gullo, executive director of the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

Last month, the shelter was forced to cut its hours of operation in half from 24 hours a day to just overnight hours. Jena Gullo said the $250,000 from the city would have allowed them to reopen fulltime.

