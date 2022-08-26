Williston’s Round Prairie Elementary begins school year, but long-term future remains uncertain

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The future of one rural Williston school was the topic of a lot of people discussed during the summer. Fortunately for concerned parents of Round Prairie Elementary, it’s business as usual for this year at least.

A total of 38 students arrived for the first day of school Tuesday at Round Prairie Elementary, located about 17 miles west of Williston. This year, the school features just two teachers who cover three grades each, from Kindergarten to fifth grade.

“It’s very challenging, but it’s fun. I think I’ve had 80 percent of kids from last year and two years ago, so I kind of know them and we get along together,” said Krystle Quinones, who teaches K-2 at Round Prairie.

Over the summer, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley held two forums with parents expressing his concern that the cost per pupil was significantly higher at Round Prairie compared to the other schools in the district. To alleviate that cost, Faidley announced several changes including moving the principal and a third teacher from Round Prairie to another school. Parents have been worried about the decision, with some deciding to take their kids to nearby schools in Trenton, or Bainville, Montana.

“The changes that they made are concerning. We are happy they are staying open at least, but there are some changes that are raising some red flags for parents,” said Holly Radke, parent of a student at Round Prairie.

It was reported that the cost per pupil was around $17,000. That has since dropped to around $13,000 following the resignation of Business Manager Sherri Heser. That number would still make it the highest in the district.

“It’s very difficult from a cost standpoint to support those small numbers with the staff necessary, and perhaps there could be a more efficient way of addressing that issue moving forward,” said Faidley.

While discussions over Round Prairie’s future are expected to continue through the year, everyone is just happy that for now, school life is proceeding as normal.

Faidley said there will be no drastic recommendations impacting Round Prairie during the school year.

Enrollment at Round Prairie has dropped over the past four years. In 2018, there were 64 students attending.

