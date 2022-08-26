Williston man to see two years in prison for possessing, distributing child porn

50-year-old Thomas Stidd
50-year-old Thomas Stidd(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Williston man to two years in prison for charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Williams County Sheriff’s Office detectives say an investigation into 50-year-old Thomas Stidd revealed more than 600 explicit images of minors and CSAM saved on his electronic devices. Court documents report he shared the images.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to six charges of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and 34 charges of possession of certain materials prohibited.

Judge Kirsten Sjue sentenced him to 10 years, with all but two suspended, and three years of probation.

