Underwood woman struck by lightning in car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock.

Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud noise caused her to stop her car. Rachel first thought she hit something but when the monitoring systems started flashing and she smelled something smoldering over her head she knew it was something different.

“At that time I definitely had connected the dots that yes my car had just gotten struck by lightning. So a little hole and a burn on the rim and that’s where we figured the bolt the electricity had exited the car then,” Rachel Sem of Underwood said.

The bolt of lightning traveled from the roof of Rachel’s car and out a rear tire. Rachel walked away from the lightning strike with just a slight burning sensation on her scalp. Her car is totaled but insurance will cover part of the cost for a new car.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.