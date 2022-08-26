Options for students as Minot Public Schools restart paid lunches

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools have returned to paid lunches this year after two years free.

Students can go up to $15 into debt on the account before the school reaches out to parents for a payment plan. Even then students still have access to the regular lunch options instead of receiving a PB&J alternative meal.

“I don’t want to single any student out. It’s not their fault generally if there isn’t money in their account, especially in elementary school so it’s easier for us staff as well just to have them go through the line and what meal is on their tray is the meal that they’ll get that day,” said Ivy Thorson, services director.

Meals at school cost $2.25 for breakfast, $3 for elementary lunch, and $3.25 for secondary lunch.

People can apply for a free or reduced plan at myschoolbucks.com.

