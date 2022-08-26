Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records

By John Salling
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society.

In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he did on the Hidatsa and Mandan peoples, and these records ended up in the Minnesota Historical Society Archive.

The college has worked out an agreement to bring digital copies of the work back to the Fort Berthold Reservation. They include how the tribes trapped eagles, built earth lodges, and agricultural and economic histories.

Officials said the collection will serve as a catalyst for future research into their traditions and historical events.

“I’m really, really excited for the future. This could be dissertations, this could be theses, this could be a lot of different publications, and just a retelling and the truth of who we are and our existence,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, director.

Baker said one personal connection she had to the collection was a photo she didn’t know existed of her grandfather dressed in regalia.

