New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we think of murals, we think of paintings on the side of a building.

But there’s a new mural at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo that’s on the ground.

Visitors are encouraged to not only touch the paint, but to walk, skip and spin on the art.

Eight-year-old Charlotte Nordlund is navigating this yellow path.

“You have to follow bumblebees and stuff,” she explained.

She’s already planning the next path she’ll try.

“I’ll do blue next,” she said.

Along the way, she’ll be prompted to do different things.

“You can pose like a starfish, stand on one leg like a flamingo there’s one over here: give yourself a big bear hug. They’re all inspired by like very loosely inspired by different yoga moves,” explained local artist Nicole Gagner.

Gagner is the artist behind this mural, which is unlike any she’s painted before, because this one is on the ground.

“I think that’s great to be able to interact with public art and that it doesn’t just have to be something far away. It can be something that you can walk on and have fun with,” said Gagner.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health asked Gagner to create something fun on this space to encourage visitors to get moving.

“Activity should be fun, and movement should be fun. It shouldn’t be a chore and so when we can nudge movement in a fun way like this maze, or these prompts, it just makes movement more fun and easier to do,” said Katie Johnke, nutrition services coordinator for BBPH.

The mural was paid for by grants, including one from the Blue Zones Project. That’s an initiative focused on transforming unused spaces like this concrete slab to make it for people to be active and to make exercise fun.

Johnke said if funding is available, she’d love to create more spaces like this one throughout Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.