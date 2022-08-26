Minot man killed in rollover crash

Minot man
Minot man(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, - A Minot man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A media release says the 24-year-old lost control on a curve on 28th St NW in rural McKenzie County, about miles east of Watford City. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he rolled into a ditch and hit a fence.

The crash threw him from the truck. First responders said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

24-year-old Chad Gourneau
Judge sentences Bismarck driver to two and a half years in prison for deadly crash
Williston Basin School District
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
Williston's Round Prairie Elementary
Williston’s Round Prairie Elementary begins school year, but long-term future remains uncertain
Move at the zoo
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving