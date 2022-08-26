Minot man killed in rollover crash

WATFORD CITY, - A Minot man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A media release says the 24-year-old lost control on a curve on 28th St NW in rural McKenzie County, about miles east of Watford City. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he rolled into a ditch and hit a fence.

The crash threw him from the truck. First responders said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

