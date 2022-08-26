Mandan Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pre-season expectations are often built around the amount of returning players a team has. With that in mind, it should not surprise you to know Mandan has some high expectations for this football season.

“Nine returning starters on offense and eight returning starters on defense. It’s going to be like they played last year. How long have they been there?” said Todd Sheldon, Mandan Head Coach.

Guys like Jablonski, Frank, Gress, Boehm and Gerhardt are all seniors who’ve played since they were sophomores.

“Our offensive line is going to be one of our best factors. We are returning 4 of the 5 guys, this is a big thing. losing Grubb obviously hurts but besides that I know our guys are going to step up and fill in his position,” said Braves Senior Running Back Lincoln Wiseman.

“We say it a lot and out coaches too, our offensive line and defensive line, you do your job so your other guys can look good,” said Braves Senior Lineman Owen Gress.

Mandan is also counting on Max Carlson to make his teammate look good. He’s returning at Quarterback.

“He’s got the arm. He’s got the IQ. He can do it all. For us receivers that’s huge just being versatile all over the field,” said Braves Senior WR-DB Tahrye Frank.

“My goal as the offensive side is to get to a point where the quarterback can walk up to the line, have a formation and the playbook is completely open, whatever the defense is giving them they get to take it,” said Sheldon.

On the ground, the Braves bring back Lincoln Wiseman, one of the top runners in the state.

“Lincoln is crazy. Last year, 1000 yards rushing it’s huge. When you do what you do, and you see Lincoln 30 yards up the field making kids miss it’s special,” said Gress.

While the Braves have a lot going for them, areas of concern are always present with any team.

“Our 4th quarter effort was something that we lacked. Everyone gets tired at the end of games. We have a lot of guys playing both ways but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be putting in the effort in the 4th quarter,” said Wiseman.

Also finding a replacement for Aaron Grubb will be a challenge.

“We’re going to have three kids playing at the tight end position that didn’t play a lot last year. Karsten Hegney, McCoy Keller and Tristan Ulmer are going to get reps at the tight end spot or Y position,” said Sheldon.

Mandan will be tested right out of the gate. The Braves are ranked 3rd in Class-11AA, and they host 5th rated Fargo Davies on August 26th. They play 2nd-ranked Century next week.

