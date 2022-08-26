Judge sentences Bismarck driver to two and a half years in prison for deadly crash

24-year-old Chad Gourneau
24-year-old Chad Gourneau(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two and a half years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly hit-and-run.

Prosecutors say in July 2021, 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street in Mandan. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and ran away. His attorney said he didn’t flee but went for help.

Forty-two-year-old Heather Robbins, a passenger in Gourneau’s van, died in the crash and four others were injured.

Gourneau pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash in June.

Thursday, judge Pam Nesvig sentenced him to five years, with two and a half years suspended, and gave him credit for 402 days already served.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Williston Basin School District
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
Williston's Round Prairie Elementary
Williston’s Round Prairie Elementary begins school year, but long-term future remains uncertain
Minot man
Minot man killed in rollover crash
Move at the zoo
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving