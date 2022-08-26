Judge sentences Bismarck driver to two and a half years in prison for deadly crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two and a half years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly hit-and-run.

Prosecutors say in July 2021, 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street in Mandan. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and ran away. His attorney said he didn’t flee but went for help.

Forty-two-year-old Heather Robbins, a passenger in Gourneau’s van, died in the crash and four others were injured.

Gourneau pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash in June.

Thursday, judge Pam Nesvig sentenced him to five years, with two and a half years suspended, and gave him credit for 402 days already served.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.