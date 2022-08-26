High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage.

High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck.

But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is ready to be picked, so the Colemans are opening this weekend for a special “pick your own sweet corn” event.

You can pick as much as you’d like; it’s just one dollar for two ears of corn.

They’ll be open Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

The maze was not damaged in the storm and is still set to open on September 9.

The Coleman Corn Maze is located near Buckstop Junction on the corner of Main Ave. and Bismarck Expressway.

For more details, visit Coleman Corn Maze on Facebook and Instagram.

