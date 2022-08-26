Healthy lunches made easy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the free lunch program comes to and end for some. Parents might find themselves packing lunches for their kids this school year, a task which can seem daunting. How do you make sure they are getting enough of the right food to keep them fueled throughout the day?

Joan Knoll, a registered dietician for Bismarck Public Schools said hitting all the food groups especially fruits and veggies is a good start.

“We make sure no matter what they always have fresh fruit and fresh vegetables, milk and then they always have that main entrée which would be the grain and the protein,” said Knoll.

Getting your kids involved in what they eat will also help them feel like they are a part of the decision-making process and more likely to eat lunch.

“One of the things I always did, because I have two kids now, they are 18 and 19. I always would bring them to the grocery store and so, they would even shop for me when they were older. And then I could ask them what kinds of things they would like so you actually make them part of the process and then have them help pack their lunch,” added Knoll

A balanced healthy lunch can not only help a child stay focused through the school day it can also set them up for long term health as child obesity rates keep rising.

“We’re hoping through that teaching and through the exposure to those balanced meals that they’ll form better habits that will lead to a reduced risk for them for obesity,” said Knoll.

Another tip to get your kids reaching for healthy food is to keep it accessible. Cutting up fruits and vegetables and leaving them in a place that’s easy to grab is the best way to avoid the unhealthier options.

“Out of sight, out of mind” also works, keep treats in a place that won’t be seen as easily. Public schools offer a nutritious lunch that covers all the food groups and some schools are even offer breakfast options for kids who maybe hit the snooze button in the morning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.