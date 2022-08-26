The gift of a smile

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New smiles were the greatest gift given this past Mother’s Day. Three mothers got their new grins today thanks to Prairie Rose Family Dentistry in Mandan.

One smile can change the world. For Patty Flegel her new smile is changing her self-confidence.

“There is a lot of people out there that can’t afford it. I don’t even want to know what it cost, but if he would have given me the cost I would have said ‘I can’t do it,” Patty Flegel of Hazelton said.

Three mothers were gifted free dentistry work for Mother’s Day. Sherrie, Nola and Patty were each nominated multiple times by friends, co-workers and family members to receive a smile make over.

“They do so much they sacrifice so much for their families, we thought is there any way we can do to help somebody out, somebody in need,” dentist Sid Schmidt said.

Patty had lost 14 teeth before her make over. Some of her teeth were missing or so worn out she could barely chew. Now she can enjoy her favorite vegetables just in time for its harvest season.

“Corn on the cob is one of the best things I could not eat and that I am eating now. Like I said apples they are hard to bite into, it’s working great,” Flegel said.

Each women’s plan was individualized and took multiple appointments. The time and supplies were all donated in hopes of helping each women find their smile again at no cost.

“Just to get somebody to smile it means the world, the responses were great,” Schmidt said.

Each makeover cost about $10,000.

Prairie Rose Family Dentistry plans on holding the contest again next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.