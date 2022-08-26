Ellendale Fire Department receives grant for new truck

fire truck
fire truck(CBS46 News)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENDALE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Ellendale Fire Department is receiving a new fire pumper truck thanks to a grant from the USDA. This Rural Development investment of $316,500, will be used to purchase the truck for the Fire Protection District which serves 2,154 residents in Ellendale and the surrounding area.

It will replace their existing fire pumper truck which is over 25 years old and has reached the end of its useful life. The new truck will be equipped with all the new and updated technical and safety features to better serve the area.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Bus Crash Graphic
Harvey woman dies in crash with school bus, trailer near Pickardville
Pictures by: Rachel Sem
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
Breckin Taylor
‘I miss him’: Taylor couple remembers son killed in crash

Latest News

safe school year
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
school lunches
Healthy lunches made easy
fff part 2
Friday Football Fever Part 2 8/26
fff part 1
Friday Football Fever Part 1 8/26
taylor family remembers son
‘I miss him’: Taylor couple remembers son killed in crash