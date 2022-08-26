Crash causes power outages around 12th Street and Airport Road

South Bismarck power outage on 12th Street, Airport Road
South Bismarck power outage on 12th Street, Airport Road(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Expressway from 12th Street to Airport Road is closed and power is out in the area as of 10 a.m. Friday due to a traffic accident.

The crash impacted power in the Michigan Avenue and Airport Road area of Bismarck. MDU is on scene to get power restored to about a dozen customers, according to the company’s outage map. Bismarck police say to use alternate routes around the area until traffic resumes. Police say they don’t have a timeline for reopening the area.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Damage prompts Coleman Corn Maze to create "pick your own sweet corn" event
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
10PM Sportscast 8/25/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/25/2022
Joan Knoll, a registered dietician for Bismarck Public Schools
Healthy lunches made easy
football
Mandan Football Preview