Crash causes power outages around 12th Street and Airport Road

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Expressway from 12th Street to Airport Road is closed and power is out in the area as of 10 a.m. Friday due to a traffic accident.

The crash impacted power in the Michigan Avenue and Airport Road area of Bismarck. MDU is on scene to get power restored to about a dozen customers, according to the company’s outage map. Bismarck police say to use alternate routes around the area until traffic resumes. Police say they don’t have a timeline for reopening the area.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.