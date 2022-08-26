Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services.

At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to help organize the district’s finances as well as assist upcoming audits. He told the board the decision comes due to a lean applicant pool lacking school-specific experience.

“I think in a district our size, we need to really recruit some individuals that do have experience in working through the complexities of what our district brings,” said Faidley.

Faidley and the board also agreed to use hiring firm Ray & Associates to help add more applicants to the district. The firm also assisted the board in hiring Faidley earlier this year.

