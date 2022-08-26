Bottineau’s Gabe Nero commits to Minot State football

Bottineau senior Gabe Nero announced his commitment Thursday morning to attend and play...
Bottineau senior Gabe Nero announced his commitment Thursday morning to attend and play football at Minot State University next year.(Matthew Semisch/Bottineau Courant)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Bottineau senior Gabe Nero announced his commitment Thursday morning to attend and play football at Minot State University next year.

He said the Beavers plan to use him at defensive end.

“It’s just a great program. The coaches were really nice to me about everything and the atmosphere there. (I’ll do) my best and help other guys get ready for the season. I doubt I’m going to get a whole lot of playing time (next season). I’ll do what I can do for the team,” said Gabe.

In the Braves’ return to 11-man football last Friday, Gabe caught a touchdown pass, and on defense, recorded a sack and an interception.

Bottineau football plays at Grafton Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Missing child located
UPDATE: Three-year-old Mandaree girl found, Amber Alert canceled, man in custody
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

Mandan Braves football
Mandan Football Preview
football
Mandan Football Preview
sports
Evening Sportscast 8/25/22
Volleyball preview
Volleyball preview