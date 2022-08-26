Bottineau’s Gabe Nero commits to Minot State football

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Bottineau senior Gabe Nero announced his commitment Thursday morning to attend and play football at Minot State University next year.

He said the Beavers plan to use him at defensive end.

“It’s just a great program. The coaches were really nice to me about everything and the atmosphere there. (I’ll do) my best and help other guys get ready for the season. I doubt I’m going to get a whole lot of playing time (next season). I’ll do what I can do for the team,” said Gabe.

In the Braves’ return to 11-man football last Friday, Gabe caught a touchdown pass, and on defense, recorded a sack and an interception.

Bottineau football plays at Grafton Friday night.

