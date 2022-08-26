Bismarck man to see six years in prison for police chase that ended in tire spikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to six years in prison for a high-speed chase that ended with tire spikes.

Bismarck police say on Aug. 15 they tried to stop 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer for driving a motorcycle without rear plates, but he fled, first on the motorcycle and then in a car. Several hours into the chase police stopped him with tire spikes on West Divide Avenue. At the time of his arrest, he told police his PTSD from prison had been triggered when he saw police lights.

Schweitzer has had four felony fleeing cases since February.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to fleeing and reckless endangerment among other charges. He’ll serve the six years after he serves two years in a prior fleeing case.

