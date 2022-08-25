Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of federal student loans will benefit nearly 43 million Americans. But how do you know if that includes you?

About 45,000 borrowers statewide have student loans through the Bank of North Dakota. But the Bank of North Dakota doesn’t issue federal loans. That means, if you have student loans through BND, they won’t be cancelled or forgiven through President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program.

Melissa Mosbrucker has worked hard to pay off more than $10,000 in loans since she graduated college. But with several thousand dollars left in BND loans, she’s disappointed they won’t be cancelled.

“It honestly would’ve felt like a big relief off of my shoulders just to have it gone. I don’t know, I guess I’m kind of upset about it,” said Melissa.

That’s because all of Melissa’s remaining loans are through the Bank of North Dakota.

“Loans that are held by the Bank of North Dakota are actually issued and guaranteed by the state of North Dakota. So, the loans that are held by us are not eligible for the federal forgiveness announced by the president,” said Kelvin Hullet, Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer for the Bank of North Dakota.

That’s why representatives at the Bank of North Dakota encourage people to take out federal loans first.

“We also encourage them to apply for scholarships, grants, all of those sorts of things. Our hope is that the vast majority of their funding needs will be fulfilled by those various mechanisms, but if there’s a remaining amount, then that’s really where the Bank of North Dakota plays a role,” said Hullet.

Now, Melissa is dealing with her complex emotions about the topic.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair. I’m happy for everybody else that is going to get their loans taken care of, that’s great. That’s awesome for them. It would’ve been nice to be a part of that, but that’s just how the world works,” said Melissa.

President Biden also extended the student loan repayment pause for what he says is the final time, till December 31st, 2022, and made other changes to the current loan repayment scheme, which would forgive loan balances after 10 years payments, among other things.

Student loan relief from Bank of North Dakota loans is possible, even if it’s highly improbable. Since the Bank of North Dakota is a state entity, the only way student loans from there could be forgiven is if the State Legislature passes a law to do so.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.