Tuesday’s rain could benefit late-season crops, including sunflowers

Sunflowers in North Dakota
Sunflowers in North Dakota(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a substantial rainfall Tuesday evening, one row crop producer is looking forward to harvesting his sunflowers this season.

“The rain shower we got last night was a big boost for the sunflowers. I’m thinking that anywhere from two to three inches of rain we got over our fields, we could possibly see three to four hundred pounds per acre, a boost,” said Clark Coleman, producer.

Coleman says rainfall greatly benefits late-season crops like soybeans, corn, and sunflowers and that the moisture could take an average crop this season to an above-average crop.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers

Latest News

Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools