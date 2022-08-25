Tuesday’s rain could benefit late-season crops, including sunflowers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a substantial rainfall Tuesday evening, one row crop producer is looking forward to harvesting his sunflowers this season.

“The rain shower we got last night was a big boost for the sunflowers. I’m thinking that anywhere from two to three inches of rain we got over our fields, we could possibly see three to four hundred pounds per acre, a boost,” said Clark Coleman, producer.

Coleman says rainfall greatly benefits late-season crops like soybeans, corn, and sunflowers and that the moisture could take an average crop this season to an above-average crop.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.