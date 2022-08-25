Police investigate string of car break-ins

Highland Meadows Apartments on West Capitol Avenue
Highland Meadows Apartments on West Capitol Avenue(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are reminding you to lock your cars and take your valuables inside after a string of car break-ins and attempted thefts over the weekend.

Video shared with Your News Leader shows three people wearing masks and trying to open car doors in the parking lot of Highland Meadows Apartments on West Capitol Avenue. It was taken late Sunday night. Police said small items were reported stolen from one car. Police have not found the people responsible.

Lieutenant Luke Gardiner said these are crimes of opportunity, and most car break-ins involve an unlocked door rather than a broken window.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative
Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative opens free little art gallery, makes art more accessible
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum takes aim at inefficient government practices
Deputy Tommy, K9 Major
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
CREDIT: AUSTIN KNUDSEN
Montana AG working with trucking industry to better combat human trafficking