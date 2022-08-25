Police investigate string of car break-ins

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are reminding you to lock your cars and take your valuables inside after a string of car break-ins and attempted thefts over the weekend.

Video shared with Your News Leader shows three people wearing masks and trying to open car doors in the parking lot of Highland Meadows Apartments on West Capitol Avenue. It was taken late Sunday night. Police said small items were reported stolen from one car. Police have not found the people responsible.

Lieutenant Luke Gardiner said these are crimes of opportunity, and most car break-ins involve an unlocked door rather than a broken window.

