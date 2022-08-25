Our Redeemer’s volleyball uses positivity and volume after breaking seven-year state streak

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Our Redeemer’s volleyball team may be the loudest in the state.

“it’s just an energy that we have different from other teams,” said Maya Vibeto, a junior.

At practices, the team speaks for themselves.

“We try to build our culture around positivity. Being loud is a way to show your teammates that you’re there for them,” said Aubrey Griedl, a senior.

Staying positive is important, especially after an upset loss to Bishop Ryan in last year’s regional semifinal.

“I had nightmares for a week, I’m not going to lie,” said Maya.

The loss ended a seven-year streak of going to state.

But the past is in the past.

“It’s good with a new team. It’s a fresh start, we don’t have anything on our backs, just go in ready to play,” said Maya.

And this year’s team says they’re focusing on their body language.

“There’s a quote that we have on the whiteboard in our locker room that says ‘body language doesn’t whisper, it screams’ so even one little frown can really turn the energy down,” said Aubrey.

And keep their eyes on the prize: state. The team ends every practice with a “state” cheer.

“The first day I walked into this gym that was the first cheer that they always did at the end of every practice,” said Aubrey.

“It’s a goal that we set for ourselves: every practice, we come in playing for state,” said Maya.

And if you want to know how they plan on getting there, they’ll tell you.

“Volleyball is a game of mistakes. If you’re loud and proud about it you can get over those mistakes pretty easily if you’re positive,” said Aubrey.

The Knights’ first game of the season is Aug. 30 against Nedrose at “The Castle.”

