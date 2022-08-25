Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer.

Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
Multi-vehicle pileup in dense fog shuts down Highway 52
Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital