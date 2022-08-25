No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.

Law enforcement took two Minnesota men into custody. Officers arrested 32-year-old Damion Proffit for terrorizing and 29-year-old Devin Proffit for tampering with evidence. Formal charges are pending.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

Williams County schools
More grant funding awarded to Williams County schools for student behavioral health
The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles...
Multi-vehicle pileup in dense fog shuts down Highway 52
Elementary students walk the red carpet
Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome
10PM Sportscast 8/24/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/24/2022