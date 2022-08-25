No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.

Law enforcement took two Minnesota men into custody. Officers arrested 32-year-old Damion Proffit for terrorizing and 29-year-old Devin Proffit for tampering with evidence. Formal charges are pending.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.