Multi-vehicle pileup in dense fog shuts down Highway 52

The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles crashed, roughly one mile southeast of Sawyer. Only minor injuries were reported.(Colleen Hofer)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) – A pileup involving at least a dozen vehicles in dense fog between Velva and Sawyer shut down Highway 52 Thursday morning, though no one suffered major injuries, according to the Ward County Sheriff and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said that around 8 a.m., four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles crashed, roughly one mile southeast of Sawyer.

The patrol indicated that a school bus and an Air Force bus were in the vicinity but were not involved in the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed said the highway was closed off at County Roads 23 and 41, with authorities on scene directing traffic.

Velva Public School indicated that some students were late to school due to the crash shutting down the highway.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

