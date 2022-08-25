More grant funding awarded to Williams County schools for student behavioral health

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School is not just for academics, but also for social interaction and emotional learning. Behavioral health is important to Williams County commissioners, which is why they are providing additional grant funding to schools.

There’s a lot that can go on inside the mind of a student, especially in elementary and middle schools. As they grow, it’s the role of school counselors and social workers to develop them emotionally.

“Math is important, reading is important, but getting along with others is important as well, and even just regulating our feelings. So when they come to school, we’re giving those skills as well,” said Tracy Hanson, School Counselor at Lewis and Clark Elementary.

Behavioral health development has recently become more prevalent throughout Williams County. Last year, county commissioners approved a Behavioral Health Grant to help organizations and businesses better provide services. Through the grant, ConnectUS Therapy has provided group counseling sessions for students in the Williston Basin School District.

“Getting into services is difficult, and so we thought if we could offer group therapy inside the schools, we could serve more. Six, seven kids to one counselor, working on things like emotion regulation, depression, anxiety, that we may be able to serve more where they are at,” said Katie Shannon, Clinical Director at ConnectUS Therapy.

Last week, county commissioners voted to split $60,000 left in the fund towards the five school districts and the WilMac Special Education Unit. Williston Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said their funds will be used towards improving the efforts of their counselors and social workers.

“As we progress in this area and work with our social workers and counselors, we’re going to have a very robust plan moving forward for the students in our district,” said Faidley.

More than two million dollars were allocated from the county to behavioral health services in 2021. They have budgeted another million for 2023.

Funds must be used up by the end of the school year.

