Montana AG working with trucking industry to better combat human trafficking

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Justice Department is working to better identify and investigate human trafficking cases. This week, Attorney General Austin Knudsen met with truckers and advocacy groups to further raise awareness.

Holding an event in Helena Tuesday, Knudsen was joined by the Montana Trucking Association, Truckers against Trafficking, and several other leaders to discuss efforts to better combat against those crimes. Knudsen says better understanding of the signs of trafficking have led to more investigations this year.

“I don’t think we are suddenly seeing new human trafficking, I think it has always been here, but I think what we have going now is we got a lot more awareness and we got better training for law enforcement. I think that is a big part of it,” said Knudsen.

This fiscal year, human trafficking investigators have initiated 64 cases, compared to just 16 in 2021.

Knudsen added that more awareness is needed by both law enforcement and the public to identify a dangerous situation and report it.

“I guarantee most Montanans have probably seen a human trafficking victim in your travels across the state. You just didn’t know what you were seeing. We’re trying to change that because there are a handful of pretty easy-to-spot indicators once you know what you are looking for,” said Knudsen.

Some of those signs include a person wearing clothes that do not fit the climate, having trouble saying their name, or not knowing their location.

Knudsen urges the public to contact the stateline Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-406-7867 (STOP) if they see suspected trafficking.

