Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to class for another academic year, safety is a concern for many. Schools across the country are reviewing policy and testing out new technology and it’s not just about preventing shootings. In North Dakota, schools are preparing to offer kids a secure and fun school year.

Before students walk into school, Morton County School Resource Officer David Tomlinson and future Therapy K9 Major Teddy Hugz traverse the hallways in New Salem. Law enforcement worked with area schools to develop policies for safety issues.

“I feel very comfortable with the policy. And what we need to do. I think we need to do a better job with being cognizant and vigilant as far as not being too lazy. Making sure the doors are closed during the school day, which they need to be,” said Brian Christopherson, New Salem Almont Schools superintendent.

New Salem Almont Schools are closing doors and restricting backpacks this year. The school resource officer also has K9 Major on hand as another way staff hope to prevent issues.

“Even if they know me, they see me as a law enforcement officer. And they may not feel exactly 100 percent comfortable yet talking about situations. So, if we can have Major come in that might open up the communications a little bit more,” said Morton County Deputy David Tomlinson.

Staff said a safe school year continues at home.

“Parents are a vital piece in school safety. They need to make sure they are checking in with their kids daily. Opening up that two-way conversation with their kids so kids are comfortable talking to them. And then if there’s anything that needs to be reported, we absolutely want to know,” said Becky LaBella, Safety Coordinator for Bismarck Public Schools.

“Kindness and respect have a huge payoff in any type of environment. So, it’s really important that parents teach their kids about kindness and respect. Being respectful to their fellow students, staff and teachers,” said Deputy Tomlinson.

Deputy Tomlinson said parents should also talk to kids about using crosswalks and wearing seatbelts and pay attention to what kids do online.

In addition to the safety measures already in place, some schools in Bismarck are piloting a “lockdown light.” Staff said this feature will provide guidance in loud areas and for hearing impaired individuals.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.