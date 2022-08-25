Man arrested following standoff, shots fired

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he prompted a standoff, locking down a northside neighborhood.

Fargo Police say around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, they were called to the 1000 block of 35th St. N. for someone experiencing a mental health emergency.

When authorities arrived, they say the man barricaded himself in a hotel room and fired shots. That prompted a lockdown in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N.

After a few hours of negotiating, the man left his room and was arrested. He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No other information about the standoff is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 8/24/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/24/2022
Amirae Driver missing
Three-year-old reported missing, Tribal police believe her father took her
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it