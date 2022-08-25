Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state’s lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution.

Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo.

The ban was set to take effect Friday. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.

Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time is needed to make a proper judgment.

It’s the second time that Romanick has put the trigger ban on hold. He ruled last month that North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley was premature in setting a July 28 closing date and issued a temporary restraining order that effectively gave the clinic time to move to Moorhead without a gap in services.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills

Latest News

Bank of North Dakota
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
Our Redeemer's volleyball
Our Redeemer’s volleyball uses positivity and volume after breaking seven-year state streak
Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative
Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative opens free little art gallery, makes art more accessible
Highland Meadows Apartments on West Capitol Avenue
Police investigate string of car break-ins