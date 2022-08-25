Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome

Elementary students walk the red carpet
Elementary students walk the red carpet(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning.

Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles.

Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming students and their families back to school. He was offering hugs, high fives and a friendly face. Fladeland says this has become a tradition at the school, and it’s a great way to start the school year off on a good note.

“You really feel it when this first day comes when all these kids and their parents come to school, it’s what makes this job worth it,” Fladeland said. “The first day of school for so many students can be stressful. It’s so important we provide them an appropriate welcome so they feel welcomed, so they feel like they’re loved.”

Fladeland says this has become a tradition on the first day of school. This is the fifth year they’ve rolled the red carpet out for students.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 8/24/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/24/2022
Amirae Driver missing
Three-year-old reported missing, Tribal police believe her father took her
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it