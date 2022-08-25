Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning.

Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles.

Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming students and their families back to school. He was offering hugs, high fives and a friendly face. Fladeland says this has become a tradition at the school, and it’s a great way to start the school year off on a good note.

“You really feel it when this first day comes when all these kids and their parents come to school, it’s what makes this job worth it,” Fladeland said. “The first day of school for so many students can be stressful. It’s so important we provide them an appropriate welcome so they feel welcomed, so they feel like they’re loved.”

Fladeland says this has become a tradition on the first day of school. This is the fifth year they’ve rolled the red carpet out for students.

