Dickinson Midgets Football preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After winning two of their first six games last fall, the Dickinson Midgets went on to do something the program has only done once since the turn of the century. Most of the ones who helped last year are back.

The Dickinson Midgets went 4-5 in the regular season last year, good enough to earn a spot in the playoffs. With an opening round win over Fargo South, the Midgets did something the program hadn’t done since 2001 — make it to the state semifinals.

“It was really exciting. Something we hadn’t done around here for a while, and last year we were probably playing our best football at the end of the year. We were healthy. The biggest thing that this group of kids can take from that is the confidence. A lot of the guys that are here played in that game,” said Head Coach John Tuchscherer.

The majority of the roster stays intact, and now that they know what it takes to get there, Dickinson is fully leaning on their upperclassmen.

“Our seniors have done a great job of leading us and that’s where our leadership is,” said Tuchscherer.

“I’m handling it as I’ve been behind a lot of great football players on this team, and I just learned a lot from them to keep pushing everybody on the team,” said Chase Selle, senior wide receiver.

One position group stands out with very little turnover.

“Our strengths are our (offensive) line, our (offensive) line is looking really good this year,” said Selle.

“It’s going to start with our guys up front. On our offensive line, we return four guys that started for us last year. So, especially early on in the year is where we’re going to try and hang our hat, is running the football,” said Tuchscherer.

A couple of the big pieces that graduated were Troy Berg and Luke Mavity, but with a slew of experience still around, the workload is going to be much more even-keeled.

“I see us being more spread out, and what I mean is more guys involved. Maybe not a guy that has rushed for 1,000 yards, but you might have a couple guys that could have a lot of rushing yards, things like that,” said Tuchscherer.

Dickinson starts their season on Saturday against 11A’s newest team: West Fargo Horace.

