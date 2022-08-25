Class-9B & Class-11B Football Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - LaMoure-L-M and Kindred retain their number one position in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll for Class-9B and Class-11B football.

The two new teams take over the number five position in both polls.

Class-9B

1. LaMoure-L-M (15) — 1-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Cavalier — 1-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. New Salem-Almont — 1-0 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. May-Port-C-G — 1-0 Record — 30 pts — Last week: 4th

5. North Border — 1-0 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

Others: North Prairie (1-0), South Border (1-0), North Star (1-0), Divide County (0-0), Nelson County (1-0)

Class-11B

1. Kindred (11) — 1-0 Record — 66 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Langdon Area-E-M (4) — 1-0 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Hillsboro-CV — 1-0 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Central Cass — 1-0 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 1-0 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

Others: Shiloh Christian (1-0), Dickinson Trinity (1-0), Beulah (1-0), Thompson (1-0)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.