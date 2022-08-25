Burgum takes aim at inefficient government practices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Government agencies in North Dakota are looking to work faster and more efficiently. That’s the hope Governor Doug Burgum has in introducing a plan to cut back on inefficient government practices last week.

Burgum signed an executive order to create a working group, consisting of people from state agencies, to review regulations, restrictions, requirements, and policy that have become inefficient with the advent of new technology.

“A state employee might feel like, ‘hey, I’m required to do this activity, I’m required to get this form filled out, and it may have no meaning on the outcome.” So, again, we’re just trying to get rid of the redundant, useless, if you will, activity that’s sometimes maybe just left over,” said Burgum.

The Red Tape Reduction Working Group will review recommendations for changes to the North Dakota Century Code and prepare a bill for the next Legislative Session.

