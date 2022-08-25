Burgum takes aim at inefficient government practices

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Government agencies in North Dakota are looking to work faster and more efficiently. That’s the hope Governor Doug Burgum has in introducing a plan to cut back on inefficient government practices last week.

Burgum signed an executive order to create a working group, consisting of people from state agencies, to review regulations, restrictions, requirements, and policy that have become inefficient with the advent of new technology.

“A state employee might feel like, ‘hey, I’m required to do this activity, I’m required to get this form filled out, and it may have no meaning on the outcome.” So, again, we’re just trying to get rid of the redundant, useless, if you will, activity that’s sometimes maybe just left over,” said Burgum.

The Red Tape Reduction Working Group will review recommendations for changes to the North Dakota Century Code and prepare a bill for the next Legislative Session.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

Deputy Tommy, K9 Major
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
CREDIT: AUSTIN KNUDSEN
Montana AG working with trucking industry to better combat human trafficking
Williams County schools
More grant funding awarded to Williams County schools for student behavioral health
Crime scene tape
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning