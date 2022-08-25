Bismarck school year kicks off with the opening of two new elementary schools

Sara Dewald takes picture of son on first day of class at Elk Ridge
Sara Dewald takes picture of son on first day of class at Elk Ridge(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools began classes Thursday morning, with 300 more students enrolled this year than last year. Two schools in the district also opened their doors for the very first time. More than 700 students will be heading to Elk Ridge and Silver Ranch.

It’s the first time in at least 20 years that Bismarck Public Schools has opened two elementary schools at the same time. Throughout the build, staff say they’ve dealt with supply-shortage delays, but construction is complete in student areas.

“There’s a lot of work that was put in by many, many people. So, I am honored and grateful to welcome students and families,” said Elk Ridge principal Alivia Wamboldt.

The very first student ever to grace Elk Ridge hallways was kindergarten teacher Sara Dewald’s son.

“I teach here so I am even more excited that I get to see him and meet all of the Elk Ridge kids,” said Elk Ridge parent and kindergarten teacher Sara Dewald.

Staff said to expect more traffic in school areas as more parents drop off and pick up kids rather than have them take the bus or walk on the first day.

School staff remind drivers to refrain from using cell phones and drive with extra caution in school areas around the city.

