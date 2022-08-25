Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative opens free little art gallery, makes art more accessible

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Visiting an art gallery can be intimidating.

But there’s a new gallery in Bismarck designed to be welcoming, that makes art available to everyone.

The Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative put this free little art gallery up this summer at the Heritage River Landing, near the Huckleberry House on River Road.

Now, these tiny pieces of art are inspiring the entire community.

This might be the smallest art gallery you’ve ever seen. And everything inside is tiny too. Nothing in this free little art gallery is bigger than four inches by four inches.

“Small little mini artwork with the with a huge impact,” explained BDAC member Paul Noot.

The idea behind this free little art gallery is to make art more accessible for everyone.

“It’s like an invitation for everybody to be part of it, no matter what your experience with art is,” said BDAC member Ali LaRock.

It also gives artists another place to share their art. Artists are encouraged to leave something they’ve created. Those art pieces are free for the taking. But this gallery is for everyone, not just for artists.

“Not everyone will put something in and take something out. It’s just kind of a different way to look at an art gallery,” said Noot.

“I think it has a potential to create lots of connections in the community that we don’t even know about,” added LaRock.

And this is only the beginning. They’re already planning for at least two more little free art galleries, giving artists even more opportunities to share their work.

The free little art gallery was funded through a grant from the Dakota West Art Council.

You can learn more about the Little Free Art Gallery on their website and on Instagram.

