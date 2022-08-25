Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools

By Jody Kerzman and Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools in our area are looking for more ways to integrate technology with lesson plans. Educators say it makes their lessons more relevant to the world today and keeps students engaged. But there are challenges that come along with that technology. In some cases, devices may become a distraction in the classroom or at home.

Julie Kautzmann, a Learning Design Specialist at Brave Center Academy, gives us a perspective on why families should embrace technology. She also offers resources to learn more about what children and teens are doing online.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers

Latest News

Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: Striking balance of extracurriculars