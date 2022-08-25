Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools in our area are looking for more ways to integrate technology with lesson plans. Educators say it makes their lessons more relevant to the world today and keeps students engaged. But there are challenges that come along with that technology. In some cases, devices may become a distraction in the classroom or at home.

Julie Kautzmann, a Learning Design Specialist at Brave Center Academy, gives us a perspective on why families should embrace technology. She also offers resources to learn more about what children and teens are doing online.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.