Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it

By Jody Kerzman and Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While bullying has been an issue among classrooms for many generations, it takes on a different form these days. Lots of bullying happens online and on social media platforms.

Tamara Waters-Wheeler, a school psychologist for Mandan Public Schools, talks through the instances of bullying she sees most commonly. She shares advice for children and teens on how to handle it and when to act on it. She also talks through when we need to practice ignoring comments or resolving conflicts in person.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers

Latest News

Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: Striking balance of extracurriculars