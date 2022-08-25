Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While bullying has been an issue among classrooms for many generations, it takes on a different form these days. Lots of bullying happens online and on social media platforms.

Tamara Waters-Wheeler, a school psychologist for Mandan Public Schools, talks through the instances of bullying she sees most commonly. She shares advice for children and teens on how to handle it and when to act on it. She also talks through when we need to practice ignoring comments or resolving conflicts in person.

