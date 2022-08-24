Williston Economic Development’s new childcare grant already helping local providers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Local childcare providers in Williston are beginning to take advantage of Economic Development’s STAR Fund to expand their services.

Last month, the department allowed providers to apply for grants up to $17,050 to add new spots for children. So far, two businesses, Rock-A-Bye Bakken and Coyote Pups Learning Den, have been approved for the maximum amount to purchase additional equipment and space. Executive Director Shawn Wenko says more opportunities are needed to help the lack of available childcare throughout the region.

“We continue to add capacity, but it’s still a challenge to try and get ahead of the game in the need of childcare slots. The positive side, what is it telling you? It’s telling you that Williston is continuing to grow. More young families are coming into the area, and that is a good sign,” said Wenko.

For more information on how to apply for the STAR Fund grant, contact Economic Development at 701-577-8110.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.