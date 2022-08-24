Williston Economic Development’s new childcare grant already helping local providers

FILE - childcare
FILE - childcare(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Local childcare providers in Williston are beginning to take advantage of Economic Development’s STAR Fund to expand their services.

Last month, the department allowed providers to apply for grants up to $17,050 to add new spots for children. So far, two businesses, Rock-A-Bye Bakken and Coyote Pups Learning Den, have been approved for the maximum amount to purchase additional equipment and space. Executive Director Shawn Wenko says more opportunities are needed to help the lack of available childcare throughout the region.

“We continue to add capacity, but it’s still a challenge to try and get ahead of the game in the need of childcare slots. The positive side, what is it telling you? It’s telling you that Williston is continuing to grow. More young families are coming into the area, and that is a good sign,” said Wenko.

For more information on how to apply for the STAR Fund grant, contact Economic Development at 701-577-8110.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged

Latest News

School lunches
New meal information for Bismarck Public Schools
Sentencing in fatal crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
St. Michael man sentenced in triple fatal crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
Mural painted in Fort Yates
Fort Yates artists transform community with murals
Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance
Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance to meetings