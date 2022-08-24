Superintendent talks staffing, health protocols as Minot Public Schools begins new year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 7,700 students are heading to class for the first day of school in Minot Wednesday.

It’s an exciting time for students and teachers alike, but like many districts across the state and the country, Minot administrators are still looking to fill some positions.

Your News Leader spoke with Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer right after he got out of a meeting discussing how to fill current openings.

He said across the district, which includes 19 schools, they’re looking to hire two science teachers and five special ed teachers, along with paraprofessionals and kitchen workers.

He said they hired one teacher from the Philippines, and many have taken the praxis route to get in the classroom.

“We have new teachers that are coming to us from around the United States and they are excited to be here and to be a part of Minot Public, and that’s great. In the future, it’s just more of the same. We gotta help people understand that North Dakota’s a great place to be, that we have jobs here, and that we encourage people to come here and be a part,” said Vollmer. Anyone who’s interested in applying to work in the district can call their main office at (701) 857-4400 or go on the district website to learn more.

As with last school year, the Minot Public School district will begin this year without facemasks.

Vollmer said that even though they didn’t mask last year, COVID-19 did present some challenges to the district, especially when someone got sick, and they had to find a substitute for them.

“We hope our situation is better this year. But you know at the end of the day we’re big people and we’re collaborative people, and we’re going to do what we need to do because the kids in our district need to come first, and we’re going to work as a team to make sure that happens,” said Vollmer. The district will continue to work with local and state health officials to monitor Covid-19 as the year goes on.

Some big things are in store for the district, including a new high school.

Our reporter John Salling will have more on the progress of the expansion of the schools in Minot later Wednesday.

