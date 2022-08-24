St. Michael man sentenced in triple fatal crash on Spirit Lake Reservation

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – A federal judge ordered a 19-year-old St. Michael man to serve just under five years in prison and pay restitution for his role in an August 2021 crash on the Spirit Lake Reservation that left three people dead.

Winter Sky Bigtrack pleaded guilty to three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Prosecutors said Bigtrack was driving a vehicle on Heart Road on Aug. 11, 2021, when he left the roadway and rolled. Investigators said a man, a juvenile male, and a minor female, died.

Another minor female in the vehicle survived but needed intensive care treatment for her injuries. Bigtrack broke his collar bone in the crash.

Investigators said Bigtrack was driving without a license, speeding, and passed in a no passing zone while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and a controlled substance.

Judge Peter Welte sentenced Bigtrack to 57 months in prison. He will serve three years of supervised release, and pay more than $76,000 in restitution.

A federal grand jury indicted another 19-year-old driving a second vehicle involved in the crash for driving without a license while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and a controlled substance at high speeds exceeding the posted speed limit, and otherwise driving recklessly.

The occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

