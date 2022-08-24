Public Meeting on TRNP’s Revitalization Plan Wednesday night in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The National Parks Service is seeking the public’s input on the future of Theodore Roosevelt National Park at a meeting Wednesday night in Watford City.

Officials are looking for public comment on the park’s Revitalization Plan and Environmental Assessment, which highlights future investments to the park over the next 30 years.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Central Time at the Watford City Civic Center.

Public comments can also be submitted online or mailed to:

Superintendent

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

PO Box 7

Medora, ND 58645.

The deadline to submit comments is September 14th. The plan can be viewed here.

