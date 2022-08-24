Progress of Minot North high school

Minot Education Association meeting
Minot Education Association meeting(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools are already preparing for the new high school on north hill to hit the ground running with its athletic programs.

The new school is expected to open in Aug. of 2024, so it’s a little ways out, but they are already working on the school song. They’ve started freshman football for Minot North to start building the team before the doors even open.

“We want our kids to bring with them in the fall of ‘24 a great pride in being part of the Minot North Campus vs. the Magic City Campus in south Minot. While it’s not about dividing kids, it’s about building that layer of school pride,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, superintendent.

The golf team and others are also getting started two years early as part of the program.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged

Latest News

First day of school in Mandan 2022
Mary Stark Elementary School and other Mandan Public Schools have the first day of classes
Charging up a Tesla
Federal government awards money to ND to build more electric vehicle charging stations
FILE - college student
A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans
mural
Fort Yates artists transform community with murals