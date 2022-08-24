Progress of Minot North high school

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools are already preparing for the new high school on north hill to hit the ground running with its athletic programs.

The new school is expected to open in Aug. of 2024, so it’s a little ways out, but they are already working on the school song. They’ve started freshman football for Minot North to start building the team before the doors even open.

“We want our kids to bring with them in the fall of ‘24 a great pride in being part of the Minot North Campus vs. the Magic City Campus in south Minot. While it’s not about dividing kids, it’s about building that layer of school pride,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, superintendent.

The golf team and others are also getting started two years early as part of the program.

