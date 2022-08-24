Pedestrian killed in train accident

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed in an accident with a train early Monday morning in Foxholm, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are limited, though the department said the pedestrian/train incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.