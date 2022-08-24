Pedestrian killed in train accident

A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed in an accident with a train early Monday morning in...
A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed in an accident with a train early Monday morning in Foxholm, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed in an accident with a train early Monday morning in Foxholm, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are limited, though the department said the pedestrian/train incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff said the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

