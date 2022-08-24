New meal information for Bismarck Public Schools

School lunches
School lunches(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools is reminding families that the federal funding allowing free meals in the past is now discontinued.

The funding was available for the last two years.

However, there are resources available to those who need financial help with school meals.

Families are asked to fill out the BPS “Free and Reduced-Price Meal” application to determine if you are eligible for assistance. Apply using this link.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized
Family reunion with Tom and Jeff
A reunion 49 years in the making happens in Bismarck
Harvesting wheat
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged

Latest News

Sentencing in fatal crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
St. Michael man sentenced in triple fatal crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
FILE - childcare
Williston Economic Development’s new childcare grant already helping local providers
Mural painted in Fort Yates
Fort Yates artists transform community with murals
Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance
Harvey School Board adds Pledge of Allegiance to meetings