New meal information for Bismarck Public Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools is reminding families that the federal funding allowing free meals in the past is now discontinued.

The funding was available for the last two years.

However, there are resources available to those who need financial help with school meals.

Families are asked to fill out the BPS “Free and Reduced-Price Meal” application to determine if you are eligible for assistance. Apply using this link.

