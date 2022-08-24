MSU hires Sam Boisner as head baseball coach, spent five years at Northern State

MINOT, N.D. – One month after Scott Eul resigned from his post, Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde introduced Sam Boisner as the school’s head baseball coach Tuesday.

“He has high expectations of himself and his student-athletes but doesn’t let his emotions get too high or too low. He has a very intelligent baseball mind and is always thinking about how to improve,” said Forde.

Boisner spent the past five years as an assistant coach at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

“I think that I bring a lot of experience developing and recruiting baseball players... I will bring a great environment where players feel like they can be successful,” said Boisner.

Boisner played 71 games for St. Cloud State and advanced to two NCAA Central Region Tournaments.

The new coach is scheduled to begin his position Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.